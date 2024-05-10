Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a subpar season after their constant losses lowered their morale. But it looks like they are back in the game, as they have been off the guns and sweeping wins in the past few games. Bengaluru secured a grand win against the Punjab Kings, a team that has also been in an upward form lately, and eliminated them from the playoffs race. Even though the RCB's chances are minimal, they are still in the race to the playoffs and can possibly make it in the top four. To make it happen, the team needs to take risks, and Virat Kohli sees the need to make certain risky maneuvers.

Virat Kohli pushes for a risk-taking approach as RCB seals 4th IPL 2024 win

Virat Kohli was an absolute trailblazer against the Punjab Kings as he fired off a solid 47-ball 92 to keep the visiting team in the dominant stance. He has now amassed 634 runs at a strike rate of 153.5 and an average of 70.44 this season. Kohli understands that he will need to take more risks, and he claims that using the sweep shot against spinners has helped him improve his strike rate, which has been under scrutiny this IPL.

"For me it's still quality over quantity. For me, it works really well. Also, the understanding of the game allows you to practice less, just try to replicate what I have done in the past. Still aiming to improve aspects of the game that you want to get better at. It's an evolving process.

India's Virat Kohli reacts during the IPL 2024 match between the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the HOPCA Stadium | Image: BCCI



"I brought out the slogsweep against the spinners. I didn't practice it, I know I have hit it in the past. Always looking to expose that side of the field against spin. I know I need to take risks, it needs a bit of conviction. I have been managing to stay ahead of that thought. I am trying to keep up with the strike rate for me and the team," Virat Kohli said during the post-match presentation.

Kohli then goes brutally honest after he sees the need to play for their self-respect after a horrendous showcase in the first half of the IPL 2024 season, where they lost back-to-back matches.

The latest win over the Punjab Kings is RCB's fourth win on the trot, which has surprisingly and mathematically kept their slim playoff hopes alive.