Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 11:37 IST

Newly-minted CSK Skipper reflects on the 'Turning Point' for Chennai's dazzling win in Chepauk

New CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up on where it all went right for the defending Champions after they defeated RCB in the IPL 2024 season opener.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
CSK vs RCB
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Chennai Super Kings had a solid opening in their 2024 campaign, and it looks like they had a winning start in the Gaikwad era. The IPL season opened with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the defending champions, where both teams attempted to showcase their display of prowess. But luck turned in the favour of CSK after they successfully defeated RCB to reach the top of the points table. Newly coined skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up on the point where the tide turned in Chennai's favour despite Bengaluru's onslaught.

Also Read: ‘Me & Jadeja are still not out from 2023 final’: Shivam Dube's witty remark following victory vs RCB

Ruturaj Gaikwad enlightens on the moment when the game turned in CSK's favour

Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings spoke about the pivotal moment in their IPL season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk following the opening. Despite a 95-run partnership between Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik, Mustafizur's dismissal of a marauding Du Plessis, who had hit eight fours in his thirty-five, and Deepak Chahar's in-cutter to remove Maxwell proved to be pivotal for the captain.

"There were 2-3 overs here and there but once the spinners and Fizz (Mustafizur) came on, we were in control. Yes, 10-15 runs lesser would have been great but they came back well," Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

The Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru walk out for the IPL 2024 season opener match | Image: BCCI

"To get Maxwell and even Faf out, those quick wickets were the turning point. It helped us to control the next five-six overs. That was the main point," The new CSK skipper added.

Also Read: 'No wonder he is trophyless': Virat Kohli LAMBASTED over unwarranted aggression towards young Rachin

On an excellent track, Mustafizur Rahman (4/29) destroyed the top order, enabling CSK to restrict RCB to 173/6. Fizz's assault made it possible for CSK to win by six wickets. Moreover, according to Gaikwad, he has always enjoyed being captain, and since MS Dhoni is still there to mentor him, the job has never seemed to be under pressure. 

The Chennai Super Kings went off to a winning start as they embarked on their journey in a new era. They are one step ahead in their title defense.

CSK's 2nd match will be a repeat of the IPL 2023 Final as they will compete against the Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The match will take place on Match 26th, 2024.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 11:37 IST

