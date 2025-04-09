Nitish Rana Showcases Exceptional Dynamics During RR's Net Practice; Coach Rahul Dravid Looks Intrigued | WATCH VIDEO

Nitish Rana is a man on a mission this year, as he would be eager to make a mark with his performance in IPL 2025. The Indian batter displayed fine skills for the Rajasthan Royals and stood like a wall when the team needed the most. Rana's hunt for glory continues as he continues the hard work in the nets and pulls off some dynamic shots while training, which makes him look like a threat to the opposition.

Dynamic Nitish Rana Smacks It Strong In the Nets As Coach Rahul Dravid Looks On

After his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Nitish Rana is now a part of the Rajasthan Royals. The cricketer has been a part of the Royals' middle order and has showcased productivity while batting. Rana showed his exceptional batting skills while facing CSK, and he would be eager to do it again in their next challenge against the Gujarat Titans.

In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Nitish Rana could be seen all padded up and facing throwdowns in the nets. The RR batter showed off a dynamic approach with the bat, putting up the switch-hit shot and also smacking some humongous maximums down the ground and around the park. Coach Rahul Dravid, who was behind the nets, looked intrigued as Rana continued his batting practice.

Rana Could Be A Star To Watch Out For In IPL 2025

Nitish Rana showed up and showed out against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season. After receiving a promotion to bat in the number three spot, the RR star smacked the ball all around the park. He went on to score 81 runs off 36 balls, which included ten fours and five sixes and had a strike rate of 225. Everything looked on track for Rana, but MS Dhoni's effortless stumping attempt halted Rana's dominant innings. Despite missing out on a ton, Rajasthan Royals won the match by 6 runs, courtesy of Nitish's strong outing.