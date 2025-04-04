No Rohit Sharma In Action For MI! Hardik Pandya Announces Shake-Up In Playing Squad After India Star Suffer Injury Scare

Mumbai Indians ' skipper Hardik Pandya has announced that Rohit Sharma will not be in action at Ekana Cricket Stadium against the Lucknow Super Giants . As revealed by Hardik Pandya, the Indian Test and ODI skipper sustained a hit on his knee in the nets. As a cautionary procedure, he has been kept out of action.

Rohit Sharma Not Featuring Against LSG!

Mumbai Indians have had a start-stop-like beginning to their campaign in the IPL 2025 season. With two losses and two wins, the side hasn't been consistent in terms of performance. The Hardik Pandya-led side is yet to make a big impact in the ongoing season and emerge as a strong title contender. MI face off against LSG at Ekana, and they have run into a problem as Rohit Sharma has been kept off the Playing XI due to an injury while training in the nets, and he will not be a part of the action against Lucknow.

“Looks like a fresh wicket. Not sure how it is going to play. Looks a decent track. Dew might come in later. Thought better to chase. I think we in a group have spoken that we don't want to talk about the wickets. We are here to play good cricket. That's the talk we have had. Let's not talk about the surfaces as a team. I think adaptation (key to success in IPL). Sticking to right plans and being smart. Lot of runs are being scored. Cricket is situation-based. Rohit was hit on the knee during practice. He is missing out,” Hardik Pandya said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

When Will Jasprit Bumrah Return? Pandya Responds

Pandya also encountered a question regarding the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who is yet to join the franchise. The star Indian pacer is recovering from a back injury he suffered during the Australia tour. While he has been bowling in proper length, the suspense around Jasprit's arrival is imminent. But Hardik assured that he would be back.

“He [Jasprit Bumrah] should be back soon,” the Mumbai Indians skipper added.