The celebrations are at an all-time high at the KKR camp after they clinched the IPL title for the third time in the history of the league. The Kolkata Knight Riders sealed a grand victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team that could not withstand the purple side's wrath. The team's bowling was immaculate, and Hyderabad's blazing openers couldn't deal with the arsenal that the Knight Riders had. The Knight had silenced the critics, the opposition, and even the superstitions that revolve around the realm of sports. The team successfully broke the jinx of a popular myth which was once so popular that the fans were scared of it.

Kolkata Knight Riders broke a dreadful jinx that had plagued the realm of sports

After winning the IPL title for the third time, the Kolkata Knight Riders have officially broken the curse of the Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake. The Drake curse is an increasingly common moniker on social media among sports enthusiasts because the rapper is notorious for betting on numerous sporting events such as football, UFC clashes, and boxing contests. However, in most situations, the team on which Drake bets ends up losing. The Canadian rapper made his first-ever cricket bet after he put up $250,000 on the win of the Kolkata Knight Riders, and its estimated payout is $425,000. The Grammy Award-winning rapper shared the screenshot on his Instagram Stories.

International rapper Drake is supporting KKR in the IPL 2024 Final. pic.twitter.com/ERsVXRnwYj — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra)

Another scary sporting jinx that the KKR had was the Harry Kane curse. The England striker shared his applause for the Knights, who had reached the final of the IPL 2024 season. The striker is notorious for being elusive from titles despite being an illustrious footballer.

However, the Drake Curse has been working in reverse lately, as before the Kolkata Knight Riders' win, Drake bet $675,000 on Alex Pereira to retain the light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 300 PPV. Surprisingly, Pereira retained and the curse working in reverse, as the KKR's title win is the latest example.