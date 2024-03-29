×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Gautam Gambhir openly airs disdain for RCB: 'I WANT BEAT THEM EVERY TIME, even in my dream'

Ahead of the start of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash, star sports has spiced up things by unearthing an old video of GG stating how badly he wants to beat RCB.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
It is that day in the IPL when the bitter rivals Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir will once again collide at the dais of the IPL. With Kohli leading RCB's charge as the team's batting general, and Gautam Gambhir on the other hand set to sit inside the KKR dugout overseeing things as the team's mentor, daggers are set to be drawn. The rivalry goes way back, and on the occasion of the mega-RCB vs KKR- contest, Star Sports exhumed and republished an old video where Gautam Gambhir could be seen talking about RCB, expressing how the franchise has underachieved in its existence.

Also Read | IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR Live Score & Updates

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: The animosity dates back to...

The much anticipated Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir showdown will be on display at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, today. While cricket will expectedly make headlines again, the match is earmarked as the battle between the Delhi boys. The animosity the two have towards each other has been evident in the past, and another chapter of the same could be scripted today at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the prelude of the match, the official broadcaster of the IPL has done the work of spicing up things.

Also Read | DOG OUT: Dedicated area for pet dogs in stadium, RCB unveils initiative

Old video of Gautam Gambhir stating how badly he wants to beat RCB

Star Sports has posted an old video of Gautam Gambhir expressing his thoughts on RCB, and how badly he wants to beat Bengaluru. "One team which I wanted to beat every time, probably even in my dreams was RCB," Gambhir said.

On being asked why, he said, "Probably the second most high-profile team, and flamboyant team with, with the owner, and probably with the squad, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers. Still have not won anything, still think they won everything, and that kind of attitude, I can't take that. Probably the three best wins that KKR has ever had was against RCB. The first time. the first game of the IPL, Brendon McCullum against RCB. 49-all out RCB. 6 overs, 100, probably the only time in IPL where the first 6 overs 100 was scored. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine. We always viewed that they are a very strong side and probably the most aggressive batting unit as well. Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, what can get better than that. One thing I want out of my IPL career, again one thing I would like to do is again go on the cricket field and beat RCB."

Probably not in the way he would want, but Gambhir will get the opportunity to quench his hunger of beating RCB on Friday when the teams will be up against each other on the field.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

