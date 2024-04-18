Advertisement

Delhi Capitals was one of the dominant forces when they went against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Gujarat Titans could not withstand Delhi's power-packed showcase in the first innings after they bowled them out before reaching triple digits on the scoreboard. Although it was a quick showcase due to Delhi's dominance, there was a moment when tensions flared up. Surprisingly, it did not happen among other teams' players but Delhi's Kuldeep Yadav was left fuming at his teammate. It led to skipper Rishabh Pant intervening in an attempt to diffuse the tensions.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen backs star India Stumper to be prepared for T20 CWC, affirms 'He will be so ready'

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav left angered over DC pacer, Rishabh Pant springs into action to diffuse the situation

At one point in the GT vs DC match-up, pacer Mukesh Kumar put out a powerful throw towards Kuldeep Yadav at the non-striker's end. But the throw was so intense that Kuldeep could not make the catch and perform a stumping attempt. The moment left Kuldeep infuriated and he expressed his displeasure towards Mukesh.

Advertisement

"Paagal wagal hai kya? [Are you mad or what?]," Kuldeep Yadav furiously yelled as heard on the stump mic.

Angry 💢 kullu 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/y7NQy1NQD3 — RITIKA RO 45 (@RITIKAro45)

It led to the Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant running towards Kuldeep to diffuse the situation and calm him down during a critical match-up. The stump mic caught his words as he said "gussa nahi gussa nahi," leading to the game continuing without any interruptions.

Also Read: 'It will probably be there in his head': Hardik Pandya's MI teammate opens up on boos

Advertisement

In terms of the match, Skipper Rishabh Pant and the brilliance of the DC bowling and fielding were on display at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT had a major collapse in terms of batting as they lost their top order cheaply. They were able to secure 89 runs before being bowled out, marking their lowest-ever score in Indian Premier League history.

The Delhi Capitals were at their very best as pacer Mukesh Kumar secured a four-fer while conceding just 14 runs, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs took out two scalps to leave the Titans in shambles.

Advertisement

It was a tough loss for the Titans, and it will be difficult for them to recuperate as they move forward in the tournament.