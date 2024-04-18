Advertisement

Every active international cricketer will have the upcoming T20 World Cup in their mind. For India, it will be the ultimate juncture to seek redemption after they fell narrowly short to Australia in the ODI World Cup Final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will have the arduous task of forming a team capable of taking out any of the opposition. But Team India will have a wicketkeeper-batter conundrum as they will have a horde of options to pick from. But Kevin Pietersen has backed an ideal selection for the T20 CWC and said that he will be ready before the team travels to the US and the Caribbean.

Kevin Pietersen feels a returning Stumper will be ready for T20 World Cup

Team India selectors will be ready to pick the players for the T20 World Cup, and former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has put up some praise to Rishabh Pant's name. During his appearance on a Star Sports broadcast, KP applauded Pant's efforts and affirmed that he will be T20 World Cup ready.

"He's (Pant) doing a pretty good job... I thought his mobility tonight was something that gave him great encouragement. That will give Team India great encouragement. He needs game time, of course, everybody needs game time when they're coming back from an injury.

India's Rishabh Pant attempts to stump out Shahrukh Khan during the IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: BCCI

"He's coming back from a horrific injury, so game time is what he needs and to get himself into a T20 World Cup, to have played 14,15,16,17 games. It's a big thing leading into a T20 World Cup, so if he does go and they (DC) do play that much cricket, he will be so ready," Pietersen said.

Rishabh Pant's stumping skills and his captaincy were on display as the Delhi Capitals mauled the Gujarat Titans at their home base. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Pant-led DC summed up the Gujarat Titans in just 89 runs, with the skipper taking a spectacular catch followed by two stumpings. The returning stumper has showcased his prowess, and it looks like he hasn't missed a step. He will be a strong contender for the wicketkeeper-batter role in the T20 World Cup squad for the Indian Cricket Team.