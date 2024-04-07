×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

'THINK WISELY BCCI': Pakistan cricketer WARNS Indian cricket board amid Virat Kohli rumours

Virat Kohli's recent innings of 113 runs off 72 balls against the Rajasthan Royals has further fueled the debate on his strike rate among other things.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli walks back after RCB's innings in the IPL 2024 match at Jaipur | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Virat Kohli remains a central figure in discussions among Indian cricket enthusiasts, especially with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being a crucial determinant for his selection in India's T20 World Cup squad. While some critics emphasize the need for Kohli to improve his strike-rate, others argue that his consistent batting performance makes him an invaluable asset for the national team's middle-order. 

Also Read: 'All he needed to do was sit back': RR Coach Sangakkara applauds Jos Buttler's heroics against RCB

Advertisement

Pakistan cricketer warns BCCI over Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's recent innings of 113 runs off 72 balls against the Rajasthan Royals has further fueled the debate on his T20 future, despite Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffering a defeat in that match. Ahmad Shahzad, a seasoned Pakistani cricketer, weighed in on the discussion, suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should carefully consider Kohli's T20 World Cup selection.

Advertisement

Ahmad Shahzad warned the BCCI over latest rumours suggesting that Indian selectors might drop Virat Kohli from the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June this year.  

During the match against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli showcased his batting prowess, smashing 12 fours and four sixes en route to his eighth IPL century. However, RCB struggled to accelerate their innings, posting a total of 183/3 on a challenging pitch where Rajasthan Royals spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin posed significant threats.

Also Read: 'They want me to GO HARD': Virat Kohli sheds light on his under-aggressive 67-ball ton vs RR in IPL

Advertisement

Speaking to the official broadcasters after RCB's innings, Virat Kohli provided insights into the pitch conditions, stating, "The wicket seemed flat initially, but the ball was holding up on the pitch, causing a change in pace."

Defending his batting approach, Virat Kohli said, "Either Faf du Plessis or I needed to anchor the innings till the end. I believed that our total was competitive considering the pitch conditions. My strategy wasn't about aggressive hitting but keeping the bowlers on their toes. My approach was to keep them guessing rather than going all out from the start."

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LSG

LSG beat GT by 33 runs

a few seconds ago
CENTCOM said on Sunday that its forces had intercepted a UAV over the Red Sea without specifying who had launched the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Houthis Attack Claim

7 minutes ago
One More Person Arrested In Connection With Kannur Blast While Two Others In Custody: Kerala police

Kannur Blast

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Mumbai DC Directs Offices

15 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

17 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

Yadav suffers injury

20 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

21 minutes ago
hostage

Infant hostage

26 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz on Chamkila

27 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Tips For Men

29 minutes ago
Ways to Combat Acidity At Home

Tips to Combat Acidity

29 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Shahzad on Kohli

34 minutes ago
Woody Allen

Woody Allen To Retire?

35 minutes ago
Fennel Seeds

Home Remedies For Acidity

40 minutes ago
Odisha: Forest Officials Busts Inter-State Wildlife Smuggling Racket

Odisha: Forest Officials

40 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Crew BTS Photos

42 minutes ago
Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

44 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Controversy

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  4. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World8 hours ago

  5. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo