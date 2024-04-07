Advertisement

Virat Kohli remains a central figure in discussions among Indian cricket enthusiasts, especially with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being a crucial determinant for his selection in India's T20 World Cup squad. While some critics emphasize the need for Kohli to improve his strike-rate, others argue that his consistent batting performance makes him an invaluable asset for the national team's middle-order.

Pakistan cricketer warns BCCI over Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's recent innings of 113 runs off 72 balls against the Rajasthan Royals has further fueled the debate on his T20 future, despite Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffering a defeat in that match. Ahmad Shahzad, a seasoned Pakistani cricketer, weighed in on the discussion, suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should carefully consider Kohli's T20 World Cup selection.

Ahmad Shahzad warned the BCCI over latest rumours suggesting that Indian selectors might drop Virat Kohli from the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June this year.

And you are thinking Virat Kohli is

Done 🙏🏿🤦

Think wisely @BCCI 🥱 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) April 6, 2024

During the match against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli showcased his batting prowess, smashing 12 fours and four sixes en route to his eighth IPL century. However, RCB struggled to accelerate their innings, posting a total of 183/3 on a challenging pitch where Rajasthan Royals spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin posed significant threats.

Speaking to the official broadcasters after RCB's innings, Virat Kohli provided insights into the pitch conditions, stating, "The wicket seemed flat initially, but the ball was holding up on the pitch, causing a change in pace."

Defending his batting approach, Virat Kohli said, "Either Faf du Plessis or I needed to anchor the innings till the end. I believed that our total was competitive considering the pitch conditions. My strategy wasn't about aggressive hitting but keeping the bowlers on their toes. My approach was to keep them guessing rather than going all out from the start."

