×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

'They want me to GO HARD': Virat Kohli sheds light on his under-aggressive 67-ball ton vs RR in IPL

Addressing all the criticism over his under-aggressive knock, Virat Kohli details upon his 67-ball hundred during the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match-up.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli walks back after RCB's innings in the IPL 2024 match at Jaipur | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The RR vs RCB saw Virat Kohli in action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where he was able to unleash himself and contribute with runs. Kohli came back to his winning ways as he secured a ton and put Bengaluru in the driving seat. But Rajasthan Royals, as unpredictable as they look, gained the edge when Jos Buttler put up a hundred for his team and led the Royals towards a formidable victory. Despite putting up numbers for RCB, Kohli came under scrutiny for his less aggressive ton in a limited-overs format. He has now offered a justification for his performance.

Also Read: 'All he needed to do was sit back': RR Coach Sangakkara applauds Jos Buttler's heroics against RCB

Advertisement

Virat Kohli offers details in his under-aggressive ton vs RR in IPL 2024

During the innings break, Virat Kohli opened up on his low-attacking batting approach. While the batter reached his half-century in 39 balls, he eventually paced up after that. Speaking about his innings, the veteran Indian cricketer suggested that he wanted to keep the bowlers in turmoil.

Advertisement

“If we get the change of pace and lengths right, we should be good. I'm not coming in with premeditation. I was 12 of 10, I don't want to be over-aggressive, want to keep the bowler guessing. They want me to go hard and get me out,” Virat Kohli said.

India's Virat Kohli reacts while fielding during an IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: BCCI
 

“It's just experience and maturity. I play the conditions and have the game ready. Doesn't seem there's dew hope it's the same. Balls didn't come on to bad, felt you couldn't get under bat,” the Star-India batter added.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after RR Vs RCB match

Virat Kohli broke records that evening as he produced his eighth century in the Indian Premier League and his ninth in T20 International cricket. After he and captain Faf du Plessis cobbled together a partnership of 125 runs, he set the stage for the RCB in their innings. Following the captain's dismissal, Virat assumed the task of igniting the fire in RCB innings. 

Advertisement

The veteran Indian cricket player also achieved the notable milestone of 7500 runs. Furthermore, Kohli became the first RCB batsman to amass 8000 runs in T20s. But his knock went in vain as RR chased down the given target to secure a commanding win at Jaipur.

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP Slams Cong

a few seconds ago
PM Modi in Nawada

PM Modi in Bihar

a few seconds ago
Hair Care Routine For Thin Hair

Hair Care For Thin Hair

4 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Tillu Square Box Office

14 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

14 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

20 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli on his ton vs RR

28 minutes ago
LSG vs GT in match 21 of Tata IPL 2024

IPL: LSG vs GT preview

29 minutes ago
Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Regrets Baby

33 minutes ago
Wardrobe Basics To Look Summer Ready

Summer Wardrobe Basics

36 minutes ago
Jos Buttler

Sangakkara applauds Jos

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth-Aditi's Wedding

an hour ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan Viral Photo

an hour ago
bengaluru

Dry Days in Delhi

an hour ago
Maidaan

Films Releasing This Week

an hour ago
The Rock's hilarious reaction after Roman Reigns Spear

Reigns Spears Rock

an hour ago
TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

TDP VowsAffordable Liquor

an hour ago
Representative

Tech sector support

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World13 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News14 hours ago

  4. AI Scam: Man Posing As Cop Dupes Woman Of Rs 1 Lakh In Mumbai

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shoot Of Historical Drama Chhaava In Wai

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo