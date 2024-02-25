English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Pakistani fan spotted wearing RCB jersey during PSL 2024, shows why IPL is called the biggest league

The televised moment captured the fan donning RCB's distinctive green jersey, a striking contrast against the backdrop of the PSL arena.

Vishal Tiwari
Pakistani fan in PSL
Pakistani fan in PSL | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a delightful display of cricket fandom crossing borders, a Pakistani supporter proudly sported the colors of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during a match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season. The unexpected sighting occurred amidst the clash between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday, February 25, sparking intrigue and admiration among spectators and viewers alike.

Pakistani fan wears RCB jersey during PSL 2024 match

The televised moment captured the fan donning RCB's distinctive green jersey, a striking contrast against the backdrop of the PSL arena. As the camera panned across the crowd, the sight of a supporter pledging allegiance to an IPL franchise in the heart of Pakistan emphasized the widespread allure and global resonance of the Indian Premier League.

The presence of an RCB enthusiast amidst the fervor of a PSL encounter served as a poignant reminder of the transcendent appeal of cricket leagues worldwide. It underscored the IPL's reputation as the "league of leagues," drawing followers from diverse backgrounds and geographical locations, united by their passion for the sport.

The image quickly circulated on social media platforms, garnering attention and admiration from cricket enthusiasts worldwide. It prompted discussions about the universal allure of cricket, transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of camaraderie among fans across continents.

For the Pakistani fan proudly sporting RCB's colors, it was more than just a jersey – it was a symbol of admiration for the cricketing prowess showcased in the IPL and a testament to the sport's ability to unite people across borders, transcending political and cultural divides. Virat Kohli, the former captain of RCB, is also very popular in Pakistan and enjoys a huge fan base. 

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence on March 22 with a match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

