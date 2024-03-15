Advertisement

In IPL 2024, the Mumbai Indians are set to undergo a significant transformation under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, who will take the reins from the legendary Rohit Sharma. The decision to shift captaincy from Sharma to Pandya has sparked widespread debate across social media platforms. While Rohit Sharma guided the team to five IPL titles, the surprise reacquisition of Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans has signaled a new era for the former champions.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja injury: Team India all-rounder begins recovery, shares update with fans

Advertisement

Former MI cricketer on Rohit Sharma's leadership

Reflecting on his time with the Mumbai Indians, former Indian wicketkeeper and ex-Mumbai Indians player, Parthiv Patel, shared an intriguing anecdote from within the team's camp. He revealed how Rohit Sharma backed Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah when they were still new in the IPL and their professional careers.

Advertisement

"Rohit Sharma's unwavering support for his players has been evident, particularly in the cases of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya," Patel revealed during the Legends Lounge Show on Jio Cinema.

"Bumrah's initial season with MI in 2015 didn't yield the desired results, leading to speculation about his future with the team. However, Rohit Sharma's faith in Bumrah's potential was unshakeable, and the decision to retain him proved instrumental. As history shows, from 2016 onward, Bumrah's performance soared to unprecedented heights."

Advertisement

Image: BCCI

"A similar scenario unfolded with Hardik Pandya," Patel continued. "Despite facing a rough patch in the 2016 season after joining MI in 2015, Rohit Sharma's steadfast belief in Pandya's abilities prevented any premature decisions regarding his future with the franchise. Typically, uncapped players are swiftly released by teams, only to be reconsidered based on their performance in domestic cricket. However, Rohit's astute judgment and patience paved the way for Pandya's evolution into the player he is today."

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner. Removing him..': Yuvraj disapproves MI's move to remove Rohit

Advertisement

These anecdotes underscore Rohit Sharma's astute leadership and nurturing approach towards budding talents, which has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of players like Bumrah and Pandya, ultimately contributing to the Mumbai Indians' storied success in the IPL.