Abhishek Sharma, who is batting with a strike rate of 209.41 in the IPL this season, earned the greatest praise of his life on Sunday when Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins said that bowling to the powerful left-hander would be “scary.”

Pat Cummins lauds Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets as he smashed 66 off 28 balls. He was also named the player of the match as SRH chased down 214 runs in 19.1 overs. After the match, Pat Cummins heaped massive praise on Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy, who scored 37 off 25 balls of how own.

"He (Abhishek) is amazing. I wouldn't want to bowl to him. It's scary as he plays with freedom, not only against pacers but also against spinners. Nitish is a class player, matured beyond his age, seems to sum up the game really well, he is perfect for our top-order," Cummins said.

"It has been great and amazing. I didn't know many guys coming into this season, but we have played great cricket and had some fun. Great bunch of guys," Cummins added.

"We have won five out of seven matches here, it has been great and amazing. It's really satisfying and exciting. I haven't played in finals before, we are playing some really good cricket, excited for what's ahead," Cummins said.

Lara's batting tips helping me: Abhishek

Abhishek said he has benefitted a lot after working with batting great Brian Lara, who was involved with the franchise in the past.

"I have done some work with him, he's in touch. That's helping me now," Abhishek said.

His fifty came off 21 balls, the slowest of the three half-centuries he has made this season, summing up his belligerence.

Abhishek's previous two fifties came off 16 balls versus Mumbai Indians and 19 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.

"My days are going good so I should utilise it for my team. I wanted to contribute as the target was big today.

"I think I have told this before, during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy I was clear how I was going to play and dominate in the IPL.

"I'm just waiting for the loose balls, I am going hard against them and trying to put them (bowlers) under pressure," Abhishek added.