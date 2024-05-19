Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs in a must-win match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The victory helped RCB secure the last remaining spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, giving them a chance at winning their maiden title. CSK, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs and crashed out of the competition.

CSK needed 17 runs in the final over to qualify for the IPL playoffs. Yash Dayal was bowling and MS Dhoni was on strike with Ravindra Jadeja at the other end. The first ball of the 20th over was hit for a humongous 110-metre six by Dhoni. However, Dayal held his nerves and dismissed Dhoni in the very next delivery, handing CSK a heavy blow.

With 10 runs needed off 2 balls, Ravindra Jadeja's failure to connect left MS Dhoni despondent in the dugout, possibly realizing his dream ending was slipping away. Dhoni's post-match behavior, however, raised more eyebrows and questions about his future.

Why did MS Dhoni walk off without exchanging pleasantries?

After RCB clinched the victory in the match by denying CSK 10 runs, a brief but telling moment unfolded. MS Dhoni rose to shake hands with the opposition but, as RCB's celebrations prolonged, he turned back and walked off.

While he exchanged handshakes with some reserve players and support staff including RCB's Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, MS Dhoni notably avoided pleasantries with key players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Mohammed Siraj.

As Virat Kohli and his teammates greeted everyone else from the CSK camp, MS Dhoni was absent, leaving many to wonder: Was this the last we've seen of the great man? The exact reason behind Dhoni's behaviour is not known but it could be because of RCB players' prolonged celebrations after the match.

A video of Dhoni walking off to the dressing room is doing rounds on social media.

The IPL 2024 season was widely expected to be MS Dhoni's last, as he had hinted the previous year, promising a return for one final season to honor his fans. Dhoni is also suffering from a knee issue, which is hampering his movements both on and off the field.