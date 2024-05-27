Updated May 27th, 2024 at 09:08 IST
'Played like Invincibles. This is what we demanded': Iyer euphoric after KKR's grand IPL title win
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed his zeal after KKR's historic title sweep over SRH at the IPL 2024 Final in Chennai, saying that they played like a force.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The celebrations are at an all-time high at the KKR camp after they clinched the IPL title for the third time in the league's history. The Kolkata Knight Riders sealed a grand victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team that could not withstand the purple side's wrath. The team's bowling was immaculate, and Hyderabad's blazing openers couldn't deal with the arsenal that the Knight Riders had in place for them. The Kolkata Knight Riders, who have projected themselves just like the name suggests, fought like brave knights and bodied their opposition, who had wreaked havoc throughout the season under Pat Cummins' captaincy. After silencing SRH, skipper Shreyas Iyer expresses his delight after winning the coveted title.
Also Read: Gautam Gambhir & Jay Shah chat fuels speculation over Team India head coach role post IPL 2024 final
Advertisement
Shreyas Iyer euphoric after IPL 2024 Final win against SRH, applauds the entire squad for their unconquerable performance
The Kolkata Knight Riders dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final, prevailing by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After leading the Knights into their third IPL triumph, captain Shreyas Iyer claimed his team played like an unconquerable force throughout the course of the season.
Advertisement
"Absolutely comprehensive [the win]. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now.
"All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. Looking forward to play more competitive cricket," Shreyas said during the post-match presentation.
Advertisement
Also Read: Rayudu gets bullied by Pietersen & Hayden, call him a 'joker' on National TV, Ex-CSK star responds
During his comments, the KKR captain praised Andre Russell and Mitchell Starc. While Dre Russ went on a wicket-taking binge, Starc's two wickets in the Power Play restricted SRH from any immediate advantage.
Advertisement
Regarding the game, The bowling unit of the Kolkata Knight Riders was excellent on an advantageous ground, and they dominated the season from beginning to end, leaving the Sunrisers Hyderabad in ruins. Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell, the speed pair, bowled the Kolkata Knight Riders out for a pitiful 113 in 18.3 overs, causing devastation with their spectacular performance. It was the lowest summit clash score ever in the competition. It became clear during KKR's batting that the Sunrisers had little chance of mounting a serious comeback, as the KKR lifted the IPL title for the third time.
Advertisement
Published May 27th, 2024 at 09:08 IST