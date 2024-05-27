Advertisement

The celebrations are at an all-time high at the KKR camp after they clinched the IPL title for the third time in the history of the league. The Kolkata Knight Riders sealed a grand victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team that could not withstand the purple side's wrath. The team's bowling was immaculate, and Hyderabad's blazing openers couldn't deal with the arsenal that the Knight Riders had. The broadcasters in Chepauk had a gleeful time at the entertaining clash. However, former CSK star Ambati Rayudu was seen getting ragged by former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Matthew Hayden on national television.

Kevin Pietersen and Matthew Hayden absolutely bodied Ambati Rayudu after he changed his jacket

After the Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL title for the third time, the post-match broadcast featured former cricketers Kevin Pietersen, Matthew Hayden, and Ambati Rayudu. The overseas cricketers were seen bullying the former Indian cricketer after presenter Mayanti Langer pointed out that Rayudu was wearing an orange jacket before the match, but he changed to a purple one after KKR won the 2024 Final over SRH at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Not only did Pietersen and Hayden bully Rayudu on national television, but they also called him a joker.

Kevin Pietersen cooked Rayudu Brutually. He called Rayudu a Joker 😂. New achievement unlocked for @RayuduAmbatipic.twitter.com/LicTv9fW6H — 🅚🅘🅛🅛🅔🅡 (@RCB_LOVERS)

Ambati Rayudu was helpless as he was being ragged by Pietersen and Hayden after he took a dig at Virat Kohli and sparked the orange cap debate. After he was ragged by the former overseas cricketers, Rayudu expressed his thoughts saying, 'They bully. Indians are not suited to work with Australians and English.'

Rayudu has been an avid CSK fan as his loyalty sides with his former franchise. He departed as a champion in 2023 as he retired from the IPL after last year's final. He has been a salty man ever since RCB dethroned CSK from the playoffs, and he cooked the Bengaluru fans after they were thrashed out of the playoffs by the Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator round of the 2024 IPL season.