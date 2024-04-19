Advertisement

Greatness, brilliance, leadership, swiftness, etc. are some of the words that get associated with MS Dhoni in one way or another. The former India captain has inspired more than one generation by just gracing the field and it is safe to state that he will continue to do so till eternity. From cricket fans to teammates, to the present lot, memoirs on MS Dhoni could be drawn from various individuals. In the past, the likes of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have emboldened special words for their 'Mahi Bhai', and now KL Rahul has joined the block.

Ahead of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match, Star Sports have shared a clip of KL Rahul on their social media platforms. While a full-fledged interaction had taken place with Rahul, where several subjects were touched in the duration, among the many MS Dhoni was also in the bracket.

Talking about Dhoni, KL Rahul divulged that receiving the ODI, Test, and T20 caps from MSD are the special moments of his career, ones that will forever carry a special place in his memories.

"MS Dhoni is obviously a special person for the entire country. The special moment with him was when I received caps for Test, ODI and T20I from Dhoni and to receive from his hands will be at the top in the special moments. Playing with him will always remain in my special memories." Rahul said while speaking to Star Sports.

KL Rahul made his international debut under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and thrived under him to become the prominent player that he is today.