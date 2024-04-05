Advertisement

The Punjab Kings secured a thrilling victory against the Gujarat Titans in a riveting contest. Batting first, the Titans posted a commendable total of 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs, with Shubman Gill's brilliant unbeaten 89 off 48 deliveries leading the charge. In response, the Kings displayed remarkable resilience, reaching the target of 200 with just 1 ball to spare, courtesy of Shashank Singh's stellar unbeaten 61 off 29 balls. Shashank Singh's outstanding performance earned him the well-deserved "Player of the Match" title. The match, filled with exciting highlights, took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Preity Zinta poses with the star player of the PBKS vs GT match

During an IPL match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), Preity Zinta demonstrated her indestructible support for her side. After PBKS won, the actor took photos with important players Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, capturing happy moments that have since gone viral on social media. She also celebrated with the dynamic pair of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh.

The owner of PBKS Preity Zinta encouraged cooperation between the two teams by joining the players on the field after the game. She was pictured with Shubman Gill (GT) and Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), the corresponding captains. Zinta looked chic for the event, wearing a black pair of trousers and a red, white and black blouse.

In addition, Zinta celebrated PBKS's victory on Twitter by posting a picture of herself with Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh. The exciting encounter was made even more exciting by her presence and passion.

Shashank Singh delivered a stellar performance, rescuing the Punjab Kings from a precarious position of 70/4 by smashing an impressive unbeaten 61 runs off just 29 deliveries. This pivotal innings led PBKS to a thrilling victory over the Gujarat Titans in the 17th match of IPL 2024. Following the match, social media platforms exploded with praise for Singh's remarkable display, with fans lauding the 32-year-old for his timely heroics, offering congratulations and acclaim for his crucial contribution to the team's success. This came after PBKS caused a major ‘mix-up’ during the IPL 2024 auction in December 2023, where everyone was left confused whether they wanted to acquire the 32-year-old star, who shone against GT.

The match itself was a rollercoaster, culminating in a Punjab Kings triumph as Shashank's explosive unbeaten half-century, combined with a dynamic 43-run partnership with the aggressive Ashutosh Sharma, propelled PBKS to victory with just one ball to spare. Despite a rocky start and the early loss of skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab Kings overcame the formidable 200-run target set by Gujarat Titans, overshadowing an outstanding unbeaten 89-run innings by GT's skipper, Shubman Gill, and a quickfire 33 runs by Sai Sudarshan. This thrilling encounter underlines the intense competition and electrifying performances that define the IPL 2024 season.