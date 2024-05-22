Advertisement

Travis Head may have dominated this year's IPL, but Test cricket remains his top priority. While he continues to play in the format, the Australian big-hitter plans to limit his participation in T20 leagues to just two events per year. Head has had an incredible last 10 months, becoming a formidable opponent for India with centuries in both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup finals. Currently, he has amassed 533 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad, forming a stellar opening partnership with uncapped Indian player Abhishek Sharma.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson? Yuvraj Singh picks India's wicketkeeper for T20 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

Travis Head priorities Test cricket over T20

Given his impressive performance, Head is highly sought after. When asked about balancing lucrative T20 offers with his commitment to the 'Baggy Green,' Head said it's an easy decision.

Advertisement

"This has been the first year in IPL for me in quite a while (since 2017). I would put all my eggs in Test basket for the moment, I will continue to do that," Head told PTI during an exclusive interview organised by Prime Video ahead of their upcoming docu-series, 'The Test Season 3', featuring the Australian team's tour of England last year.

"After Tests, I will pick formats, and see in which different ways I am available for selection." T20 events have mushroomed across the world with some like West Indies' Andre Russell and Sunil Narine appearing in multiple events, adding up to more than five a year. Having had a great run for the 'Orange Army' this season, Head is keen on coming back to IPL next year too.

Advertisement

"At this stage, I would like to be back here in IPL next year. Like I will play Major League Cricket (MLC in USA) this year right after the World T20 but next year might just look a lot different.

"Each year, you prioritise what you can and can't do. Next year, Test cricket is around, we tour the West Indies and probably I will not feature in many other franchises," the 30-year-old was categorical.

Advertisement

"Look, in few years when I am finished with Test cricket, then probably there will be few more opportunities to play a bit more franchise cricket. But at this time, I would try to limit it to a couple of franchise may be, and (focus on) Test cricket." The last 10 months have been very hectic for Head starting with the WTC final, followed by the Ashes and then the World Cup where he came in during the second half after recovering from a hand injury. Right now, more than two months of IPL will be followed by World T20 in the Americas.

Just one of those Travis Head starts 💥😉#SRH 64/0 already in the chase!



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/I91EkXCmvq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Also Read | 'A bit disappointed, India NEVER SAW his potential. This country has missed out': Gautam Gambhir

On the workload management

"I will be home in a couple of days' time once we are done with IPL. Be home for two-three days and make the trip to the West Indies with family and start all over again.

"Look, we are very fortunate to do what we do and I am not going to do it forever. So try and make the most of it as we can, we are lucky that we are well looked after." He then tried to put things in perspective.

Advertisement

"I know in a few years, I can retire and do nothing, I will have plenty of time to look back and wish I was back on tour, I would like to be in the moment, keep batting through and stay in the moment, enjoying the moment."

(With inputs from PTI)