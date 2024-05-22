Advertisement

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is the ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to be held in the USA and West Indies in June this year. Ahead of the marquee competition, the former India all-rounder opened up on various subjects including the selection of players in the Indian squad.

Yuvraj Singh names his favourite to become India's wicket-keeper in T20 World Cup 2024

Yuvraj Singh picked Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson for the wicket-keeper's role in the playing XI and said that the Delhi Capitals captain has massive potential to win games for the country. Yuvraj Singh, adhering to his preference for a left-right batting combination throughout the lineup, has favored Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson for the crucial wicket-keeper position.

"I'd probably go for Rishabh. Obviously, Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh (is a) left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past. Lot more in Test cricket, and he's someone who I feel can be a match-winner on the big stage," Yuvraj Singh told ICC in an interview.

India has announced a strong 15-member squad along with four traveling reserves for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA starting June 1, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Hardik Pandya has been named the vice-captain of the team.

Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh are some of the notable names to miss out on the Team India squad. They have been added as travelling reserves but will not be part of the main team. Yuvraj Singh also spoke about their exclusion and said that it's unfortunate for both the players to miss out.

"It was a bit unfortunate for Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh. If I talk about Rinku, obviously he has been in good form for India and he has done so well for KKR. And I see a lot of improvement in his batting in the last couple of years.

"Unfortunate for him and Shubman obviously, scoring tons of runs, from the last year someone who has scored the most number of hundreds for India. From the last two years, and to miss out, as I said that's the nature of selecting a World Cup squad and I'm sure these guys will be the first ones whenever there's an opportunity."

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan







