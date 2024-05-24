Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's trophyless streak continues in 2024 as despite a valiant effort in the eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals, they lost by 4 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a painful moment for RCB fans as the Royals beat their favourite team despite staging an impressive comeback of six wins on the trot. Rajasthan demonstrated grit with both the ball and the bat, whilst RCB lacked the killer instinct. Ambati Rayudu has been critical of RCB since the start and after RCB's win over CSK and now he has leveled up his trolling. Rayudu again made fun of RCB with a post on Instagram. Rayud, one of CSK's former players had earlier said that RCB need to do more than just aggressively celebration, as they did after defeating CSK and taking their playoff spot.

Ambati Rayudu takes another dig at Virat Kohli’s RCB

After RCB was eliminated from the Indian Premier League 2024, Ambati Rayudu issued a harsh attack on the team's management. The team captained by Faf du Plessis was eliminated from the competition following a four-wicket defeat against RR in the Eliminator. Rayudu commiserated with RCB supporters and acknowledged their steadfast loyalty in the face of the team's dismal results over the years.

He took issue with the team's administration and leaders for putting individual accomplishments ahead of the group's objectives. In addition, Rayudu drew attention to RCB's inability to hold onto talented players and urged supporters to back players who put the team's success first. Ambati Rayudu on X:

“My heart truly goes out to all the RCB supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the teams interests ahead of individual milestones .. rcb would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go off. Force your management to bring players who will put teams interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction,”

Regarding the game, the Rajasthan bowlers performed admirably in containing the RCB hitters and preventing them from scoring more than 40 runs. Bengaluru scored 172/8, whereas RR needed 173. The Royals eventually advanced to the third round of the playoffs, despite their batters faltering in the middle of their innings. Rajasthan has demonstrated their abilities and won the game, whether it is through Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, or the returning Shimron Hetmeyer. The 2008 winners will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday in order to advance to the IPL final.

