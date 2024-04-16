Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's downward spiral has become a consistent affair as they loiter at the bottom of the points table of the 2024 season. The Bengaluru-based side is yet to stage a comeback, which would look like a miracle if it happens. The Faf du Plessis-led team, starring cricketing giants like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and more haven't been able to help RCB as their horror show in the IPL continues. Amid the team's turmoil, Michael Vaughan has offered his perspective on the team's poor showcase.

Also Read: WATCH | Dhoni destroys Hardik's already lost confidence in just 3 balls, even MI fans cheer for CSK

Advertisement

Michael Vaughan offers a perspective on RCB's horrid showcase in IPL 2024

During his appearance at The Raveer Show, Former England skipper Michael Vaughan opened up on a shambled RCB squad and gave a perspective on what went wrong for the team.

Advertisement

"What I like about the fact the RCB has never won is it proves to me that team sport is not just about individuals. You can go and buy all the biggest individual names and put them into a team but it doesn't mean you're going to win and it's been proven at the RCB," Vaughan said.

The former English cricket player claimed that ABD Kohli, Maxwell, and other amazing players had been signed by the team. He doesn't see RCB succeeding, though, unless they get the entire team playing and each player understanding their duties and differentiating between them. Vaughan recommends making a little roster change so that someone else can succeed in a different role.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2024, KKR vs RR Preview: Royals brace for the Narine spin treat as Knight Riders eye top spot

Vaughan went on to say that RCB cannot win the IPL until they are able to pinpoint every player's precise position.

Advertisement

"I don't see them trying anything different. I just see them thinking that - it's probably wrong but again it's perception - they just seem to think because they've got great players in this team, the management thinks well we're going to win. It proves to me that even though you've got great players unless you get the team ethic, culture and you absolutely identify everyone's roles perfectly, you're not going to win trophies," said Vaughan.

Faf du Plessis and company have a mighty challenge as they will have a gargantuan challenger in the Sunrisers Hyderabad as both teams are set to clash against each other today at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.