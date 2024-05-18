Advertisement

Match 68 has a lot of attention licked in as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and it is said to be a do-or-die match between the two teams as it will settle the debate on who will advance into the playoffs, and which team will have their heart broken. Today's clash may also be the place where the fans will be able to see Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni face of against each other for one final time before the latter steps down from IPL competition. However, rain could also be a party spoiler as showers are predicted to happen during the match. Take a look at all the live streaming and squad details for the high-stakes clash.

RCB vs CSK Match Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the RCB vs CSK match take place?

The RCB vs CSK match 3rd T20I match will commence on Saturday, May 18th, 2024. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST onwards while the toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the RCB vs CSK tch take place?

The RCB vs CSK match will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

How to watch the RCB vs CSK Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the RCB vs CSK match live telecast via the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the RCB vs CSK Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch RCB vs CSK match Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the RCB vs CSK Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch RCB vs CSK match Live Streaming via Sky Go streaming service. The RCB vs CSK live telecast will take place at Sky Sports and Sky Sports Cricket Channel. The match will begin at 03:00 PM BST onwards

How to watch the RCB vs CSK Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the UK can watch RCB vs CSK match Live Streaming via Sling streaming service. The RCB vs CSK live telecast will take place at Willow TV. The match will begin at 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT onwards

How to watch the RCB vs CSK Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch RCB vs CSK match Live Streaming via Kayo Sports streaming service. The RCB vs CSK live telecast will take place at Fox Cricket TV Channel. The match will begin at 12:00 AM AEST onwards

How to watch the RCB vs CSK Live Streaming in South Africa?

Fans in South Africa can watch RCB vs CSK match Live Streaming via SuperSport. The RCB vs CSK live telecast will take place at Fox Cricket TV Channel. The match will begin at 04:00 PM Johannesburg Time onwards

How to watch the RCB vs CSK match in other countries?

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ

Pakistan – Yupp TV

Caribbean – Flow Sports

Bangladesh – Gazi TV

Afghanistan – Ariana Television Network

Nepal – Star Sports, Yupp TV

Sri Lanka – Star Sports, Yupp TV

Maldives – Star Sports, Yupp TV

Singapore – StarHub

Guyana – ENet

RCB vs CSK match: Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly