RCB vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad goes against MS Dhoni's clear instructions, immediately regrets it
Ruturaj Gaikwad's decision backfired almost immediately as MS Dhoni's initial assessment was confirmed.
In a tense IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 18, a moment of miscommunication and misplaced confidence led to a critical error by Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Ruturaj Gaikwad takes DRS against MS Dhoni's wish
During the second ball of the 16th over, Shardul Thakur delivered a ball to Rajat Patidar, which resulted in a leg bye. Shardul Thakur, convinced it was an LBW, fervently appealed, only to be turned down by the on-field umpire.
In a desperate bid to overturn the decision, Shardul Thakur sought the counsel of CSK's captain MS Dhoni. Dhoni, after a quick assessment, indicated to Shardul Thakur that the ball had struck Rajat Patidar outside the off stump. Despite Dhoni's explicit instructions, the final call rested with Ruturaj Gaikwad, the designated captain of CSK.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, perhaps swayed by Shardul Thakur's impassioned plea or trusting his own instincts, opted to go ahead with the review. The decision backfired almost immediately as the replay confirmed Dhoni's initial assessment – Patidar was indeed struck outside the line of the off stump. The unsuccessful review not only cost CSK one of their precious reviews but also highlighted a rare moment where Gaikwad's judgement clashed with Dhoni's seasoned insight.
RCB posted 218/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by CSK. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green put on a superb batting display.
