Advertisement

Ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), the cricketing world witnessed a light-hearted exchange between two Indian cricket stars, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

The encounter took place a couple of days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. While Virat Kohli secured his position in the main 15-member squad, Shubman Gill found himself named in the reserves.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Playoff hopes are still alive...': RCB head coach on team's qualification chances despite 7 losses

Virat Kohli pulls Shubman Gill's leg

As the practice session for the RCB vs GT game commenced, Virat Kohli, the seasoned campaigner, greeted Shubman Gill, the young talent, with a playful remark. "Badi jaldi aaya practice main (You came very early for practice)," Kohli jested, pulling Gill's leg in good spirits.

For Shubman Gill, being named in the reserves for the T20 World Cup 2024 might have been a disappointment. The BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar later explained the reason behind Shubman Gill's omission from the main squad. Agarkar said that they wanted to keep an extra spinner in the team and because of the combination they had to go without Gill and Rinku Singh.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29. India's opening match of the tournament is slated against Ireland on June 5.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mild back stiffness forced Rohit Sharma to play as impact sub in MI-KKR clash

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed