Updated March 29th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Virat Kohli hasn't forgotten! Gautam Gambhir getting intensely stared at by Kohli before RCB vs KKR

Ahead of the start of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were captured in the same frame, where Kohli was caught starring at Gauti.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli keeps a close watch on Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli keeps a close watch on Gautam Gambhir | Image:KKR
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, the old foes are set to square off today for the first time in this edition of IPL. The drama that unfolded the last time they locked horns might still be afresh in the minds of enthusiasts. Some more animated scenes could emerge at the scene on Friday when RCB will take on KKR in match number 10 of IPL 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read | R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

Virat Kohli gives a long stare to Gautam Gambhir from afar

Ahead of the much-anticipated contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the teams went through an intense practice session. Some clips from the training have been exported to social media, and among the many a certain clip is making waves. The video published on the official X handle of KKR showcases the preview of the RCB vs KKR match. However, it also carries an interesting visual of Virat Kohli gazing at his old Team India teammate, Gautam Gambhir, from afar. Take a look at the KKR's post.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have a bitter-sweet relationship. The two engaged in an intense altercation during IPL 2013 and ten years later, the repeat of the same animosity was witnessed in the Ekana Sports City in IPL 2023. There is always intrigue whenever these two expressive personalities come face to face. And during Friday's encounter, another fiery meeting between the Delhi boys is in the offing. Thus, let's see whether the handshake moment goes without making any headlines or another back-and-forth is set to jolt the cricket world.

Also Read | 'IS IPL EVEN CRICKET': R Ashwin kicks up huge storm with statement

IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR: Who has the upper hand?

Till now 9 games have successfully taken place in IPL 2024, and the unprecedented case has prevailed. In all the 9 games, it is the home team which has come with the goods. Now, will the string of similar eventualities continue or will KKR become the first visiting team to register a win in IPL 2024? All to look forward to. When it comes to which team carries more strength on paper, then it is one of the cases when both the squads have equal firepower. From RCB, the major onus would be on Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and the likes of Anuj Rawat. From KKR, the attention will once again be on Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Phil Salt. Plus, it would be interesting to note how the record signing, Mitchell Starc will come back from the hammering he received from SRH.

 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

IPL

