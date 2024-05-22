Advertisement

In a shocking revelation, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's superstar Virat Kohli received a major security and terror threat ahead of the eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB were entering the eliminator clash high on confidence after defeating Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in dramatic style. As they geared up for the clash against RR a suspicious security breach meant that RCB cancelled their only practice session on Tuesday ahead of the eliminator. RR went on to carry on with their practice.

Advertisement

Gujarat Police have also reportedly arrested four people on the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad on Monday night for possession of fire arms, suspicious videos and messages.

Also Read | Check out Kohli's record in IPL Qualifiers; Should RCB fans be worried?

Advertisement

The reports have suggested that Virat Kohli's security was threatened in Ahmedabad and RCB was prompted to cancel the session. While, Rajasthan Royals were aware of the situation they still continued with their practice session.

Advertisement

Hang it in the Louvre 😍



Virat ➡️ Ahmedabad ➡️ Entertainment 🍿#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/HqSzSEXBbD — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

However, citing the security threat both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals did not hold a press conference on Tuesday. RCB decided to alert the authorities on the security breach.

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘It just wasn’t’: Was Cummins overconfident at toss? SRH coach gives verdict on questionable call

Will the eliminator clash between RR and RCB be cancelled?

According to Bengal daily Anandbazaar Patrika, despite the four arrests being made, there has been no official word either from the RCB camp over Virat Kohli's security breach. Neither has there been any word received from the Gujarat Police over the security issues.

There has been nothing to indicate that the Eliminator can be cancelled until now but the security will certainly be tightened at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The extent of the security breach is also yet unknown hence there is no confirmation till now whether the match will go ahead or not or will the match be played behind closed door.