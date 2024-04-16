Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bettered their own total to mark another piece of history in IPL 2024. Earlier SRH pummeled Mumbai Indians by getting to the record total of 277. But that wasn't enough for them, as Pat Cummins' side replicated the performance against RCB to add ten more runs to record highest highest-ever total in the history of IPL. SRH finished at 287/3 after 20 overs.

Cricket world reacts after SRH post record total against RCB

SRH's batting performance has sent the cricket world into a frenzy and reactions from some of the prominent individuals from the fraternity have already been dropped on social media, and the flow has been continuous. Here are a few of the many.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are only after the records this season. Crazy hitting. Solid from openers. Klassen continued that momentum, Samad and Makaram finished the inning on similar note. #RCBvsSRH — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan)

277 was as far as your imagination could take you.....And that too is history. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha)

#SRH has been amazing with the bat this season, making record totals! A team once known for defending low scores is now setting huge ones. Congrats, SRH team! #RCBvSRH — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan)

17.5+11.5+11+7 crore on the bench for RCB. #RCBvSRH — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav)

What a 💯! Head doing for SRH what Warner used to do so many years ago. And suddenly SRH is looking as strong as they used to do with Warner at the top. #RCBvSRH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif)

😎🔥THAT'S SRH FOR YOU! Don't trouble the trouble. If you trouble the trouble, trouble troubles you.



📷 IPL • #RCBvSRH #RCBvsSRH #TATAIPL #IPL2024 #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/aIPZl7fEe7 — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy)

While reaching the total is a massive feat, it would become even better if RCB go on to make history. What do you think can Royal Challengers Bengaluru get to his mammoth total?