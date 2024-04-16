Updated April 15th, 2024 at 22:04 IST
'Record tod IPL': Cricket world in frenzy as SRH post EARTH SHATTERING total against RCB
Cricket world reacts to SRH's record breaking total against RCB at M. Chinnaswamy stadium. SRH reached 287/3 after 20 overs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have bettered their own total to mark another piece of history in IPL 2024. Earlier SRH pummeled Mumbai Indians by getting to the record total of 277. But that wasn't enough for them, as Pat Cummins' side replicated the performance against RCB to add ten more runs to record highest highest-ever total in the history of IPL. SRH finished at 287/3 after 20 overs.
Cricket world reacts after SRH post record total against RCB
SRH's batting performance has sent the cricket world into a frenzy and reactions from some of the prominent individuals from the fraternity have already been dropped on social media, and the flow has been continuous. Here are a few of the many.
While reaching the total is a massive feat, it would become even better if RCB go on to make history. What do you think can Royal Challengers Bengaluru get to his mammoth total?
Published April 15th, 2024 at 22:04 IST