The Mumbai Indians' unexpected change in captaincy seemed to backfire in their recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with even former cricketers weighing in on the controversial decision. Despite being announced as the new captain for IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya's leadership was called into question as the team faced a crushing challenge against SRH. Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 277/3 in 20 overs, the highest-ever innings total in IPL history.

Former cricketers slam Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Rohit Sharma, the seasoned campaigner and former MI skipper, was seen taking charge on the field, directing field placements and making strategic decisions. His proactive leadership stood in stark contrast to Hardik Pandya's apparent uncertainty and indecision during SRH's aggressive batting onslaught.

The decision to remove Rohit Sharma from captaincy duties has been widely criticized, with many arguing that his experience and proven leadership skills are indispensable for the team's success. Former cricketers and analysts have pointed out that Rohit's tactical acumen and on-field presence could have made a significant difference in steering the team during challenging situations.

The captaincy of Hardik Pandya has been ordinary to say the least. Keeping Bumrah away for too long when the carnage was on was beyond my understanding. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2024

Can't understand the strategy behind the skipper keeping a spinner to bowl last over #SRHvMI — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 27, 2024

Where is Jasprit Bumrah?? Game nearly done and your best bowler has only bowled ONE over! #SRHvMI — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 27, 2024

#SRH ne 11 overs mein hi 160+ score kar liya hai, and @Jaspritbumrah93 ko abhi tak sirf ek over hi kyun diya gaya? Your best bowler ko toh ab bowl karna chahiye. This seems like bad captaincy to me. #IPL #SRHvsMi — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 27, 2024

Removing Rohit as skipper of the @mipaltan is one of the stranger moves in sport .. Btw .. Henrich Klassen is some player .. He is right up there with great middle order strikers of a white ball .. #IPL2024 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 27, 2024

Furthermore, the on-field dynamics between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma have raised eyebrows, especially considering the latter's crucial role in the team's previous successes. As Mumbai Indians look to bounce back from this setback, the spotlight remains firmly on their captaincy dilemma.