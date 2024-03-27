Updated March 27th, 2024 at 22:43 IST
'Removing Rohit Sharma was a bad move': Even Cricketers slam Hardik Pandya's captaincy in MI vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 277/3 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians, the highest-ever innings total in IPL history.
The Mumbai Indians' unexpected change in captaincy seemed to backfire in their recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with even former cricketers weighing in on the controversial decision. Despite being announced as the new captain for IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya's leadership was called into question as the team faced a crushing challenge against SRH. Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 277/3 in 20 overs, the highest-ever innings total in IPL history.
Former cricketers slam Hardik Pandya's captaincy
Rohit Sharma, the seasoned campaigner and former MI skipper, was seen taking charge on the field, directing field placements and making strategic decisions. His proactive leadership stood in stark contrast to Hardik Pandya's apparent uncertainty and indecision during SRH's aggressive batting onslaught.
The decision to remove Rohit Sharma from captaincy duties has been widely criticized, with many arguing that his experience and proven leadership skills are indispensable for the team's success. Former cricketers and analysts have pointed out that Rohit's tactical acumen and on-field presence could have made a significant difference in steering the team during challenging situations.
Furthermore, the on-field dynamics between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma have raised eyebrows, especially considering the latter's crucial role in the team's previous successes. As Mumbai Indians look to bounce back from this setback, the spotlight remains firmly on their captaincy dilemma.
