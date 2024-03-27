×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Virat Kohli fan, who touched his feet in IPL, THRASHED badly by staff; Viral video raises questions

Virat Kohli fan, seen touching his feet at IPL, subjected to harsh treatment by staff; Viral video sparks inquiries into the incident.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli fan thrashed at the Bengaluru stadium
Virat Kohli fan thrashed at the Bengaluru stadium | Image:Instagram/pradeepm30
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Punjab Kings batted first in an exciting IPL match on March 25th, scoring 176/6 in their 20 overs. In response, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased the target, finishing at 178/6 in 19.2 overs, winning by 4 wickets with 4 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Virat Kohli from RCB for his impressive innings of 77 runs off 49 balls. Notable performances also came from Mohammed Siraj (2/26), Harpreet Brar (2/13), and Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10). RCB won the toss and opted to bowl at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2024: Security officials brutally beat Virat Kohli’s fan who invaded the pitch during RCB vs PBKS

The pitch invasion during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium caused considerable discussion and concern about supporter behaviour at sports events.
A viral video recorded the moment when a fan broke through security and went onto the pitch, hoping to greet Virat Kohli. While security staff quickly intervened to remove the guy from the playing area, another video circulating on social media showed what looked to be excessive force used by security authorities when dealing with the pitch invader. The event occurred on Monday, March 25, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The pitch invasion occurred between 9:15 pm and 9:20 pm local time.

Despite the disruption created by the pitch invasion, Virat Kohli remained focused and played an outstanding performance in the match, hitting 77 runs off 49 deliveries. His innings was critical to Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory over the Punjab Kings, showcasing his ability to overcome distractions and contribute substantially to his team's triumph.

What’s next for RCB?

RCB will now be seen in action against  KKR at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB have started their campaign with a loss to CSK and a win at home against PBKS.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

