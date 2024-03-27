Advertisement

With two consecutive wins in the IPL 2024 season, the Chennai Super Kings have made a perfect start to the season. As they will be defending the championship this year and have been successful in doing so thus far, it is a perfect start for the reigning champion. A number of the team's talents, including Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and others, have outwitted rival teams. With Gaikwad taking over as captain after Dhoni stepped down, a new era has begun. He is off to a 2-0 start. But after smashing a few sixes, Dube unleashed an enormous beast that lit up the crowd, and Chepauk was so loud the decibel bar recorded unbelievable numbers.

Chepauk records insane numbers at decibel meter after Shivam Dube's off-the-hook sixes

Shivam Dube had a spectacular time at Chepauk when he came to bat. He came onto the pitch after the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane, and he was an absolute menace for the GT bowlers. The southpaw struck two consecutive sixes in the eleventh over, first taking the floated-up second delivery for a maximum over long-on and then sending another one over deep mid-wicket.

The Decibel meter spiked to 127db at Chepauk when Shivam Dube was batting | Image: Star Sports (Screengrab)



Dube raised the decibel level at Chepauk to 127 in the process as the enthusiastic locals supported the formidable striker. It is one of the loudest decibel levels ever recorded at the Chepauk. The previous record was held by RCB when Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru charged against Punjab Kings. The decibels at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium were at 124, which has been broken.

The decibel meter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Mohammed Siraj took out Jonny Bairstow | Image: Star Sports (Screengrab)



For Chennai, Dube has been exceptional, and he was vital for Chennai securing 200+ runs on the scoreboard.

Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical display to outwit Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday. Asked to take the first strike, CSK dished out a solid batting display to post a challenging 206 for six.

In response, GT could manage just 143 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. CSK won by 63 runs to go on top of the table with four points from two games and the big win also gave their net run-rate a solid boost.

(With PTI Inputs)