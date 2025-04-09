Ricky Ponting Underlines Priyansh Arya's Distinct Qualities After Delhi Batter's 'Unbelievable' Innings Against CSK

Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting looked visibly emotional while describing Priyansh Arya's knock against the Chennai Super Kings. Arya, who has scored 103 off 42 balls, has cemented his name as one of the biggest upstarts in the IPL 2025 season. The PBKS head coach lauded Arya's tenacity and attitude towards the game and reflected on how the Delhi batter stands out among the rest.

Ricky Ponting In Awe Of Priyansh Arya, Lauds His Attitude

Priyansh Arya turned heads with his exquisite innings against the Chennai Super Kings. The 24-year-old Delhi batter became the second centurion of the IPL 2025 season so far, and his heroics propelled PBKS towards a grand win at home. With three out of four wins, Punjab has emerged as one of the most dominant sides, and Arya lent huge support in doing so. Head coach Ricky Ponting was particularly impressed with Arya's gutsy knock and revealed what aspect stood out for him.

"I've been around a lot of games of cricket. I haven't seen many better knocks than what I saw tonight... There are two things which I want to highlight about it. You got out first ball last game, and yet the first ball today sails 100 metres over point for six. That says a lot about you and the attitude that we all want to have.

"Regardless of what happened last game, you stuck to your game. You displayed the attitude to put it back on the bowlers. From the first ball, you did that. Unbelievable knock," Ricky Ponting said in a video shared by the Punjab Kings on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Dominant Priyansh Arya Helped PBKS Secure The Win

Punjab Kings was carried by Priyansh Arya's ton from the start, while Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh contributed with big numbers from the middle. PBKS put up 219 runs on the scoreboard, with CSK needing to chase 220.

Chennai Super Kings started with intent, and it looked like the target could be chased with ease. In a time of need, MS Dhoni also stood strong for the side with a 12-ball 27 to ease the pressure. But that did not do the job as they were handed their fourth consecutive loss.