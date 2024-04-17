Advertisement

In just a year, Rinku Singh has been one of the breakout stars in the tournament, and he has been making waves for the Indian Cricket Team and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the T20Is. The southpaw batter has been touted as a star in the Indian Cricket realm, and he will make waves with his explosive batting and finishing capabilities. Not just in batting, but Rinku has shined in fielding with his exceptional prowess. However, Rinku hasn't been fielding lately as he has been missing out on the field when KKR arrives to bowl. The star-southpaw opened up on his limitations and offered an update.

Rinku Singh reveals he sustained an injury setback, offers a timeline for his return to fielding duty

The reason for Rinku Singh's absence from the field when KKR arrives to field has been a point of concern for a while. Rinku is a solid cricketer and has starred in both batting and fielding, but his absence has been concerning for the KKR line-up. But during the KKR vs RR match-up at the Eden Gardens, the team's fielding coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, has confirmed that the southpaw batter has been dealing with a side injury, which has limited his fielding prowess. Rinku's rehabilitation is the team's top priority, and will not resume fielding duties until he's fully recovered, according to the management.

India's Rinku Singh and Shreyas Iyer celebrate during the IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens | Image: BCCI

“Rinku Singh is carrying a slight side injury. He is not fully fit and we want to give him some rest, once he is fully recovered, he will back on the ground as fielder,” said Ryan ten Doeschate.

After KKR's defeat to RR, Rinku Singh shed light upon his injury where he confirmed having a niggle. But aims to be on the field for KKR's next match on April 21st, 2024, against the out-of-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and it will be a home match for the Knights.

“I had a bit of niggle so I wasn’t able to field. The next match on 21, I will do proper fielding,” Rinku Singh revealed.