Advertisement

The West Indies have the T20 World Cup looming after the IPL 2024 season, and they have the ultimate chance of seeking redemption for their absence in the ODI World Cup 2023. The Windies will look to fire off with their best-kept arsenal in the tournament, and since would be a limited-over spectacle, they will require young fighters who can fire off big runs. But a couple of veteran cricketers have been showcasing their prowess while in India, and the Windies have Sunil Narine, who has been hitting through all the gates for KKR and elevated the team as an opener. His prowess has led the Windies T20I skipper to make a push for him to be in the International squad.

Also Read: 'Never ever doubt the BOSS': Jos Buttler blows mind of cricket world with explosive century

Advertisement

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell wants Sunil Narine in national squad for T20 World Cup at the US and Caribbean

Sunil Narine has announced his retirement from International cricket and has been certain that he will witness the prestigious tour from the comfort of his home. But it looks like Rovman Powell, the T20I skipper for West Indies, is rooting for Narine to make a comeback. After the KKR vs RR clash at Eden Gardens, Powell disclosed that he has been attempting, using all available means, to persuade Narine to reconsider and seek a return to the West Indies national team.

Advertisement

West Indies' Andre Russell congratulates Sunil Narine after reaching his century at the IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens | Image: BCCI

"For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his (Narine's) ears, but he's blocked out everyone," Powell said when asked about trying to convince Narine to reverse his decision. "I've asked [Kieron] Pollard, [Dwayne] Bravo, [Nicholas] Pooran. Hopefully, before they select the team, they can crack his code," The RR batter and West Indies' T20I skipper revealed.

Also Read: 'In IPL you can't just be good, you've to be very good every day': DC Head Coach Ponting

Advertisement

Sunil Narine has been promoted as an opener for the KKR squad in the IPL 2024 season, courtesy of the team mentor Gautam Gambhir. Following his run-fest display in a losing effort against RR, Narine was asked whether he would reconsider his retirement reversal, and he hinted that his position may be shifting.

"It is what it is, but let's see what the future holds," Narine said after the match.