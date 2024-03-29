×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

'It's been tough, I'm a bit emotional now': Riyan Parag STOPS TEARS from rolling down

During the mid-innings break in the RR vs DC match, Riyan Parag became emotional while speaking to the commentators.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Riyan Parag emerged as the star of Rajasthan Royals' batting during their match against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The Assam-born all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 84 off 45 balls after Delhi Capitals won the toss and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first. The openers fell early following which captain Sanju Samson also departed for a low score. This put the responsibility on R Ashwin and Riyan Parag's shoulders. Ashwin got out for 29 off 19 balls but Parag carried on and finished the innings for RR. 

Also Read: What happened between Hardik Pandya & Akash Ambani? Video emerges of serious chat after SRH game

Riyan Parag gets emotional after a brilliant knock vs DC

Riyan Parag forged crucial partnerships with Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer during the course of his innings. He smashed 7 boundaries and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 186.6 to help his side post a respectable total of 185/5 in 20 overs. In the final over of the innings by Anrich Nortje, Riyan Parag scored five consecutive boundaries including two sixes. 

During the mid-innings break, Riyan Parag became emotional while speaking to the commentators. Parag expressed that he had dedicated a lot of time and effort to practicing before the season began. Witnessing his hard work come to fruition during such a crucial match was a deeply emotional moment for him.

Also Read: 'Can't understand the strategy': Hardik Pandya's decision-making gets lambasted by former cricketers

"I have put in a lot of practice, I've practiced against those kinds of bowling (of Nortje). I had my options ready for both sides of the wicket - I was backing my strengths, I knew I had the power, it's good when it comes off. Sanju bhai told me to take it deep, I was confident that I could get a lot of runs. It wasn't easy for a new batter to come and score, you needed someone to stay until the end. It's been tough, I'm a bit emotional now. I have worked hard and seeing the fruits of it now," Riyan Parag said in his mid-innings interview. 

Riyan Parag also performed well during Rajasthan Royals' opening match of the IPL 2024 season against Lucknow Super Giants. He scored 43 off 29 balls including 1 four and 3 sixes. RR won the match by 20 runs. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

