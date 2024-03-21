×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Rohit Sharma's BRILLIANT reaction to MS Dhoni suddenly leaving CSK captaincy for Ruturaj

Rohit Sharma was removed as Mumbai Indians captain and replaced by Hardik Pandya for IPL 2024. Rohit has now reacted to the news of Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
MS Dhoni stunned everyone when he decided to step down as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2024. In a surprising turn of events, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a significant announcement on Thurday, revealing that Dhoni has relinquished his role as captain of the team. Taking his place at the helm is Ruturaj Gaikwad, was appointed as the new CSK captain. This decision marks a notable shift in leadership for the CSK squad.

MS Dhoni resigns as captain of CSK

“MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season,” CSK said in its official statement. 

ALSO READ | 'No MS Dhoni as captain makes CSK around 20% worse': Cricketers react to Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy

Notably, Dhoni's absence was conspicuous in a recent group photo shared by the IPL Twitter handle featuring all the team captains, with Ruturaj Gaikwad prominently featured in the image. As CSK prepares to kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defense against Royal Challengers Bengaluru this Friday, speculation swirls around Dhoni's future in the league, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming match.

Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni's resignation

For the first time since 2008, IPL will see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni not leading a side. Rohit Sharma was removed as Mumbai Indians captain and replaced by Hardik Pandya in December last year. Rohit reacted to the news of Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy with a handshake. 

 

Dhoni has played as many as 250 IPL matches, scoring more than 5000 runs at a strike rate of 135.92. Due to his knee issues, Dhoni pushed himself down to number 8 in the batting order last season but after regaining full fitness, he is expected to bat higher up this edition.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 20:13 IST

