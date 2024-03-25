Advertisement

The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians' season-opening clash had the fans taking. It was the homecoming of Hardik at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which was not received well. Thousands of people made sure that the reception that Pandya received was not positive. Throughout the toss, he was booed while Shubman Gill was cheered. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma received loud cheers whenever he was near the boundary line. At one moment, he even acknowledged the chants from the crowd when skipper Hardik Pandya was on the screen.

Rohit Sharma featured on Hero Cam instead of Hardik Pandya, reacts to the loud chants for him

For Hardik Pandya, it was not a great outing as the Mumbai Indians lost their season-opening match while rookie skipper Shubman Gill swept a win over the team's former captain. Not only was he booed throughout the match, but he also did not get center stage on JioCinema's Hero Cam, which is meant for the top superstar of the match.

The moment took place when he was fielding near the boundary. The spectators were chanting 'Hamara captain kaisa ho, Rohit Sharma jaisa ho,' as he took his position. He acknowledged the chants and waved back to the crowd.

crowd was chnating " HAMARA CAPTAIN KAISA HO ROHIT SHARMA JAISA HO " and Rohit reacted to it just before the catch#GTvMI pic.twitter.com/BpCziDMag0 — Lakshya (@SacrasamLakshya)

But what happened after that was exceptional as the Hitman made the catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill. It was a vital wicket for the team.

Rohit Sharma is still a fan favourite among the fans and has not acknowledged the fact that Pandya has been appointed as the captain. The fervour is expected to remain throughout the IPl 2024 season, leading to the ICC T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean.

Mumbai Indians maintained the tradition of losing their opening match of IPL since 2012 with Gujarat Titans snatching an improbable six-run victory in a thrilling match here on Sunday.

While Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of terrific spells to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168 for 6 in 20 overs, MI lost their way after Rohit Sharma's dismissal to end up on 162 for 9 in 20 overs.