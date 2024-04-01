×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 1st, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Rohit Sharma registers AWFUL batting record in IPL with GOLDEN DUCK, overtakes Piyush Chawla

The onus was on Rohit Sharma to put MI on the front foot. However, Sharma went without troubling the scorers, subsequently creating un an unwanted record.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image:BCCI/IPL
After incurring a couple of losses, Mumbai Indians have finally entered their abode, Wankhede. They lost the toss and were put to bat first. Subsequently, the onus fell on Rohit Sharma to put MI on the front foot. However, Sharma got dismissed in the first over and went without troubling the scorers.

Rohit Sharma creates an unwanted record

Trent Boult once again got the better of the Indian captain, dismissing him at a golden duck. Upon getting out, Sharma has set an unwanted record for himself. The duck against Rajasthan Royals is Rohit Sharma's 17th of his IPL career, the most by any batter in the cash-rich league. He is tied at the top with Dinesh Karthik.

Sharma has superseded the company of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Mandeep Singh, and Glenn Maxwell, who all are at parallel position with 16 ducks.

MI vs RR: The resurrection work in place

After taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma, Boult was not done yet. He snared away with the wicket of Naman Dhir. He then removed the impact sub Dewald Brewis as well. Nandre Burger then deepened the misery of MI by picking up the wicket of Ishan Kishan. The fall of wickets pushed MI to the back seat. Now the focus is on captain Hardik Pandya and Tilak Verma. Both batsmen launched a counter-attack when the side was reeling at 20-4. As per the latest update, the resurrection work is still in place. After 7.2 overs Mumbai Indians are at 60/4.

 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 20:23 IST

