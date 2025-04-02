'We Have Several Young Indian Players With...': Rohit Sharma Sets Goal For IPL 2025, Keen To Bring Glory Back To Mumbai

Indian Premier League: Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma sets the goal for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and shows his eagerness to bring glory back to the Mumbai-based franchise.

Mumbai Indians will play against Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming match of the 18th edition of the tournament at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4th.

For the past four years, the Mumbai-based franchise are going through a trophyless draught in the IPL. MI's last IPL title came in the in 2020 season when they clinched the trophy after beating Delhi Capitals by five-wickets in the Final.

Meanwhile, in the previous season, under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, MI finished in the 10th place on the standings with just eight points.

Players Like Will Jacks And Reece Topley Bring Variety: Rohit Sharma

While speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, Rohit opened up on the new players who have joined the Mumbai Indians this season and said that they bring a lot of experience to the franchise.

“Guys like Trent Boult, who have been here before, bring a lot of experience and understand MI’s culture. Then we have Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand captain, who adds both experience and class. Players like Will Jacks and Reece Topley bring variety, while Ryan Rickelton is an exciting young prospect. Each of these players adds something different to the team, and when you bring that together as a collective unit, it makes a big impact,” Rohit told JioHotstar.

My Immediate Goal Is To Win The IPL Trophy: Rohit

The former MI captain lauded the young Indian players and said that they have great potential and will help the franchise in the ongoing season.

“We also have several young Indian players with great potential, and I am looking forward to playing alongside them. My immediate goal is to win the TATA IPL trophy and bring the glory back to Mumbai Indians,” he added.