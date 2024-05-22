Advertisement

The Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will square off in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with just three games remaining in the IPL 2024 season. This match is a "do or die" situation; the victor advances to Qualifier 2, where they will face Hyderabad to secure a spot in the championship, while the loser is eliminated from contention. With eight victories in their first nine games, Rajasthan enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and appeared headed for a top-two finish. They finished outside the top two in third place, though, having lost their next four games and been eliminated from their final league stage match. If Rajasthan wants to get back up and take the title seriously, this is their last chance. From Bengaluru's perspective, their run to the playoffs has been nothing short of extraordinary. Ahead of the pivotal clash, take4 a look at the Dream11 tips, predictions and other updates for the match.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

RR vs RCB: Who will win today's IPL 2024 Playoff eliminator match?

RR and RCB have put up solid effort this season, but it looks like the Royals' momentum has been derailed, while RCB has been in an upward trajectory. RCB have the upper hand in winning the game and advance into the third stage of the playoffs.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Riyan Parag, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RR vs RCB playoff eliminator match toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Weather Report

According to AccuWeather.com, the weather in Ahmedabad could reach 45 degrees Celsius on May 22, with 0% probability of precipitation. This implies that rain is unlikely to affect the match, but the heatwave may pose a problem for the players and spectators at the world's largest cricket stadium.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Pitch Update

The Ahmedabad surface is predicted to be drier than previous matches. As a result, batters may struggle at first, as hit-the-deck pacers are likely to dominate. Spinners may also find some help, especially with the older ball during the middle innings. However, circumstances could improve in the second half of the game, with dew perhaps becoming a role. As a result, the toss-winning team may choose to bowl first, recognizing the possible advantage of chasing in dewy circumstances.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted XI

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan