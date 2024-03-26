Advertisement

The RCB fans can finally relax as they have finally clinched a win in the IPL 2024 season. After losing the season-opening clash in a fiery encounter against the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings. Dinesh Karthik was the highlight of the night in both matches as he delivered power-packed performances. These days, the stump mic conversations have been nothing less than entertaining as they give out a perspective on the interaction between the cricketers. One such moment took place at the IPL match between RCB and PBKS, where Virat Kohli was heard having a hilarious conversation with Harpreet Brar regarding Glenn Maxwell.

Virat Kohli brings out his inner Punjabi side, engages in light banter with PBKS' Harpreet Brar

In the 11th over of the innings, Harpreet Brar, RCB's left-arm slow bowler, attempted to emulate Ravindra Jadeja by bowling his over in less than a minute. When Glenn Maxwell was on strike and Brar was about to begin his run-up, the Australian was not prepared to face him. While the on-field umpire signaled a dead ball, Kohli instructed Brar, 'Arrey saans to lene de pancho.' [Allow him to take a breath, ********].

Kohli to Brar: Ruka na pencho sans to lene de😭#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/J1K5LWH0gd — Breaking Bed 🚩 (@TheWalk_er) March 25, 2024

While it was unclear whether Maxwell comprehended what Kohli said, the Australian was delighted to see his teammate indulge in some amusing banter. Unfortunately for Maxwell, the striker lost his wicket in the next delivery by Brar. But RCB went on to win the match by 4 wickets at home.

Harpreet Brar's incisive bowling came to nought as Virat Kohli's splendid half-century and Dinesh Karthik's power-hitting at the back end helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Punjab Kings by four wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Chasing 177 for victory, RCB, thanks to Kohli's 77 (49 balls) and Karthik's unbeaten 28 (10 balls), won the match with four balls to spare.

PBKS' left-arm spinner Brar (2/13) dismissed dangerous middle-order batters Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell cheaply as RCB, chasing 177 for victory, were in big trouble. He also took a wonderful catch to dismiss Kohli to put RCB in trouble.

(With PTI Inputs)