Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 25th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

'Whenever Virat Kohli retires': Pietersen FASCINATED by the legacy Virat Kohli will leave behind

Kevin Pietersen sings praise for Virat Kohli during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 commentary session. Read on to know what Pietersen said.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Virat Kohli scored his 51st IPL half-century during the RCB vs PBKS game of IPL 2024. Kohli has been in sublime touch during the competitive chase of 177. He played his usual shots and got to his fifty by playing risk-free cricket.

Also Read | IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Live Score & Updates

Kevin Pietersen says Virat Kohli will go down as the greatest finisher

Witnessing another Kohli classic, former England captain, Kevin Pietersen gave air to a heavy statement from the commentary box. Pietersen paid heed to a potential fact. According to KP, Virat Kohli's retirement will further make the fans recognise his greatness.

“whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will look up to him and say he was the greatest finisher.”

As Virat Kohli carries an unbelievable record while chasing, Pietersen did not fumble when he said Kohli would be known as the greatest finisher. While there are several knocks supporting the statement of Pietersen, fans will never get enough of Virat Kohli, and the hunger to watch him take the side home safely will never be satisfied.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma criticised for taking DRS without consulting Pandya

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli the batting general of RCB

With the start of another season, fans' expectations with Virat Kohli would reach to an extent. Being the highest run-scorer of RCB and IPL overall, the onus would lie on Kohli to end the long wait for a trophy. While the women's team has done its bit by clinching the WPL trophy, the focus is on the men's team. Will they be able to attain glory in IPL 2024? The answer is uncertain. However, one irrefutable thing is, for that to happen Virat Kohli will need to have one of his successful seasons with the bat. Much like that of 216, when he smashed a record 973 runs, and took RCB to the final singlehandedly.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 23:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

