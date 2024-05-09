Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Pat Cummins chooses his favourite Indian Cricketer

Advertisement

Australia's World Cup winning captain and currently on a tear at the helm of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, Pat Cummins has chosen his favourite Indian Cricketer among Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Pat Cummins celebrated his 31st birthday in style as his SRH team absolutely smoked Lucknow Super Giants with in match 57 of IPL 2024. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were the star performers on the night as they chased down a 166 run target to in less than 10 overs and registered a 10 wicket victory.

The victory puts SRH in a commanding position to seal their IPL Playoffs berth and Pat Cummins on his birthday emerged a very happy man.

But ahead of SRH's clash with LSG in Hyderabad last night, Star Sports had aired a special interview with the Aussie skipper to celebrate his birthday.

In the interview aired by Star Sports, Pat Cummins was quizzed on which Indian Cricketer Pat Cummins admires the most. The presenter gave him options to pick from Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Pat Cummins did not hesitate and simply chose MS Dhoni as the Indian Cricketer that he admired the most.

Pat Cummins and MS Dhoni shake hands in SRH and CSK match. Image/PTI

Pat Cummins' decision to opt for MS Dhoni comes as no surprise as Captain Cool's demeanor has rubbed all over the cricket world and inspired many foreign cricketers. England skipper and international Jos Buttler has many times over the years addressed his admiration for MS Dhoni as well.

Pat Cummins fever rising in India

Ever since, Pat Cummins has beaten Team India in the ODI Cricket World Cup final in 2023, his reputation has been lifted to one of the elites of the games.

Pat Cummins is on the verge of guiding SRH to IPL playoffs in 2020 and the Hyderabad faithful leave no stone unturned to cheer for their skipper.