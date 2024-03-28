×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

'Let's stick together': Sachin Tendulkar's STRONG message to MI after THRASHING from SRH in IPL 2024

After the disappointing loss, Sachin Tendulkar, the mentor of Mumbai Indians, spoke to the players in the dressing room.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar | Image:X/MI
  • 2 min read
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns against each other in one of the most explosive matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where they scored a whopping 523 runs between them. Batting first, SRH smashed 277/3 in 20 overs thanks to some brilliant hitting from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aiden Markram. This became the highest-ever total made by a team in IPL history, the previous record being 263 runs scored by RCB.

Mumbai Indians responded by scoring 246/5 in 20 overs, failing to chase the target by 31 runs. MI got a good start from its openers and the rest of the batting lineup also contributed. However, the target was so huge that MI fell short despite scoring at a rate of over 13 throughout the chase. MI's total is the fifth-highest T20 score in a losing cause. That sums up the match perfectly. 

Also Read: What happened between Hardik Pandya & Akash Ambani? Video emerges of serious chat after SRH game

Sachin Tendulkar addresses MI dressing room after crushing defeat  

After the loss, Sachin Tendulkar, the mentor of MI, spoke to the players in the dressing room. He emphasized that the team should take pride in their efforts, highlighting that they remained competitive even after the first 10 overs of the second innings, despite chasing a target of 277. Sachin further urged the players to stick together as a group. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya also spoke to players and shared words of encouragement. 

"In the second half inspite of scoring 277, 10 overs down the line, nobody knew who was a clear winner. The game was very much open. The target was very much achievable. That's a clear cut sign that we have batted really well. So, let's stick together and tighter. There are gonna be tougher moments, we will stick together as a group and pull it through," Sachin Tendulkar said. 

Also Read: 'Can't understand the strategy': Hardik Pandya's decision-making gets lambasted by former cricketers

Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account in the ongoing IPL 2024. They have lost two out of two matches thus far. MI are slated to play their next match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 1. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

IPL

