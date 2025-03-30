'More For Brand Value Than Actual Cricketing Value': Manjrekar Scrutinizes MS Dhoni's Role In CSK Squad Ahead Of RR Clash

Indian Premier League: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar scrutinized star wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni's role in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) squad in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30.

Manjrekar made a big statement as he claimed that Dhoni's presence in the CSK squad is more for the brand value than actual cricketing value.

‘I Don’t Think CSK Is Relying On Dhoni’s Batting’: Manjrekar

While speaking to JioHotstar, Sanjay Manjrekar said that CSK has taken the decision to keep him in the squad only because he is a crowd puller. He added that the Chennai-based franchise is not relying on Dhoni’s batting contributions. However, Manjrekar showered praise on MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills at the age of 43.

“I continue to maintain my stance this season that Dhoni’s presence in the team is more for brand value than actual cricketing value. That is the decision CSK has taken—he brings in the crowd and has an enormous following. If Dhoni chooses to bat at No. 8, he will still contribute some runs. Even at No. 9, 10, or 11, he has the ability. However, I don’t think CSK is relying on Dhoni’s batting contributions; they are expecting the other players to do the job. That said, his wicket-keeping remains top-notch,” Manjrekar told JioHotstar.

MS Dhoni Came To Bat At No. 9 Against RCB In IPL 2025

Previously, during CSK's clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28, Dhoni faced a lot of criticism from the fans for coming to bat at number 9 even at a time when his side was struggling to chase down the given target. However, the Super Kings conceded a 50-run defeat against RCB in their previous fixture of the ongoing extravagant T20 tournament.