Ex-AUS Cricketer Slams CSK Following Defeat To RCB In IPL 2025, Questions Chennai's Decision To Let Rahul Tripathi Open

Indian Premier League: After the 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, March 28 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the former Australian cricketer Shane Watson lashed out at Chennai Super Kings and questioned their decision to let Rahul Tripathi open the batting order instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While chasing the 197-run target given by RCB, Rahul Tripathi (5) opened for the Chennai-based franchise alongside Rachin Ravindra (41). The CSK openers cemented a partnership of just eight runs.

CSK Hasn’t Got Their Combinations Right: Shane Watson

While speaking to JioHotstar, Shane Watson slammed the Super Kings and said that it was ‘disappointing’ for him to see CSK make such poor decisions in the game. He showered praise on Ruturaj Gaikwad and called him a ‘quality player’, who should have opened for Chennai against the Royal Challengers.

The former cricketer further added that CSK have failed to get their combinations right in the ongoing T20 tournament and need to make few ‘adjustments’.

"It was disappointing to see certain decisions, like Rahul Tripathi opening the batting. Ruturaj Gaikwad is a quality opener, yet he had to come in later. Even one of the shots Ruturaj played—where he gave himself room against Hazlewood—was uncharacteristic. Normally, he stands still and reacts, but this showed he was under pressure. Deepak Hooda, at the moment, just isn't up to it; he played each ball as if he was trying to survive. Batting Sam Curran at No. 5 was also questionable—I see him as more of a No. 7 batter. Right now, CSK hasn’t got their combinations right, and they need to make a few adjustments. If they persist with this batting line-up, they risk being exposed," Shane Watson told JioHotstar.

CSK To Square Off Against RR On March 30