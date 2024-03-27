Advertisement

If Gujarat Titans were having a hard time recovering from their season's first loss, the Indian Premier League put an insult to injury over the franchise's new skipper. Shubman Gill has had a smooth start as a skipper, but he has been struggling with the bat since the commencement of the season. But the Indian Premier League has now slammed a penalty over the Gujarat captain after he maintained a slow over rate against the Chennai Super Kings.

GT's Shubman Gill was fined ₹12 lakhs after being found guilty of a code breach

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was on Wednesday fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against Chennai Super Kings.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs," a statement from the Indian Premier League said.

India's Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha punch gloves as they bat in the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium | Image: BCCI

The Gill-led side suffered its first defeat in this edition of the tournament, going down to defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs on Tuesday. Leading an IPL franchise for the first time, Gill's Gujarat Titans won their opening match against the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians by six runs. But they failed to replicate their success against the Chennai Super Kings as they failed to chase the target.

Chennai Super Kings batters dazzled before the bowlers ran riot to choke Gujarat Titans in a comprehensive 53-run victory in their second IPL match here on Tuesday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's team has covered all its bases and it was evident as Rachin Ravindra prepared a platform with a 20-ball 46-run innings to allow Shivam Dube to unlock his beast mode with a 23-ball 51.

In between, Gaikwad maintained the balance with a 36-ball 46 as Chennai posted a Herculean 206 for 6.

(With PTI Inputs)