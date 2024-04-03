×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

'If choking is an olympic sport, RCB will be silver medallist everytime': RCB brutally slammed

Netizens were quick to express their disappointment and frustration with RCB's inconsistent performance in IPL 2024.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli on the left
Virat Kohli on the left | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced a significant defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their recent IPL 2024 match, triggering a flurry of reactions from disappointed fans and cricket enthusiasts. RCB's inability to chase down a target of 182 set by LSG at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium added to their ongoing struggles in the tournament.

Also Read: Trent Boult tops the charts for Most First-Over Wickets in IPL since 2020

Advertisement

Netizens slam RCB for another home defeat

Quinton de Kock's impressive 81 off 56 balls and Nicholas Pooran's quickfire 40 off 21 balls powered LSG to a competitive total of 181/5. Despite Mahipal Lomror's brief aggressive innings of 33 off 13 balls for RCB, the team faltered under the pressure of LSG's bowling attack, especially Mayank Yadav's scintillating spell of 3/14.

Advertisement

Netizens were quick to express their disappointment and frustration with RCB's inconsistent performance. Many took to social media to criticize the team's batting collapse and questioned the decision-making during the crucial phases of the match.

The introduction of spinners Manimaran Siddharth and Krunal Pandya by LSG caught RCB's top-order off guard. Although Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli tried to counterattack, their dismissals at crucial junctures derailed RCB's chase. Mayank Yadav's raw pace further compounded RCB's woes, claiming key wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar.

Advertisement

Despite De Kock's masterful innings and Stoinis' brisk contribution, LSG managed to restrict RCB to 153, securing a convincing 28-run victory. The defeat left RCB fans and supporters exasperated, with many expressing their concerns over the team's consistent underperformance in pressure situations.

Also Read: Scary moment for Rohit Sharma as CRAZY FAN frightens ex-MI skipper; Rohit refuses to hug him

Advertisement

The ongoing struggles of RCB have prompted fans to question the team's strategies, player selections, and overall approach in the tournament. As the IPL 2024 season progresses, RCB will need to address these issues quickly to turn their fortunes around and regain the trust and confidence of their fans.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
Rajasthan royals beat Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024: Points Table

30 minutes ago
World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

Image of Human Brain

31 minutes ago
IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

IIT Graduate Caught Lying

34 minutes ago
There Was a Time When Nehru Said `India Second, China First': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister

35 minutes ago
One Dead And Six Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Bhiwandi

One Dead And Six Injured

35 minutes ago
Odisha FC

Odisha beat Punjab 3-1

36 minutes ago
Woman, Her Friend Who Faked Kidnapping From Kota To Fund Trip Abroad Found in Indore

Fake Kidnapping

37 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Suicide Prank Gone Wrong

38 minutes ago
Arnab Ask Where Is The Money Trail? | The Debate

Where Is The Money Trail?

39 minutes ago
PSI injured in Jammu and Kashmir

PSI Critically Injured

41 minutes ago
Virat Kohli on the left

RCB choke again

an hour ago
Celebrating The National Walking Day 2024

National Walking Day 2024

an hour ago
Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

an hour ago
Celebrating Independent Artist Day 2024

Independent Artist Day

an hour ago
LSG vs RCB

LSG beat RCB by 28 runs

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All-Black

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Never Takes Leaves, 'Rahul Baba' Travels Abroad in Summer: Shah

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'Tour of India showed how far behind I was': Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024: Shane Bond says THIS Player is the NEXT Suryakumar Yadav

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 'I didn't realize he was this young': Watson impressed by Riyan Parag

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Denied Ticket, Miffed Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo