Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced a significant defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their recent IPL 2024 match, triggering a flurry of reactions from disappointed fans and cricket enthusiasts. RCB's inability to chase down a target of 182 set by LSG at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium added to their ongoing struggles in the tournament.

Also Read: Trent Boult tops the charts for Most First-Over Wickets in IPL since 2020

Advertisement

Netizens slam RCB for another home defeat

Quinton de Kock's impressive 81 off 56 balls and Nicholas Pooran's quickfire 40 off 21 balls powered LSG to a competitive total of 181/5. Despite Mahipal Lomror's brief aggressive innings of 33 off 13 balls for RCB, the team faltered under the pressure of LSG's bowling attack, especially Mayank Yadav's scintillating spell of 3/14.

Advertisement

Netizens were quick to express their disappointment and frustration with RCB's inconsistent performance. Many took to social media to criticize the team's batting collapse and questioned the decision-making during the crucial phases of the match.

Friendship ended with Delhi Capitals. Now RCB is our new friend. pic.twitter.com/gjp4HMJMzG — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 2, 2024

While chasing 182, RCB couldn't even chase Mayank Yadav's top speed — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2024

Pain is real for RCB fans pic.twitter.com/Sj7VJIdbEg — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 2, 2024

If choking is an olympic sport, RCB will be a silver medalist every time. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 2, 2024

The introduction of spinners Manimaran Siddharth and Krunal Pandya by LSG caught RCB's top-order off guard. Although Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli tried to counterattack, their dismissals at crucial junctures derailed RCB's chase. Mayank Yadav's raw pace further compounded RCB's woes, claiming key wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar.

Advertisement

Despite De Kock's masterful innings and Stoinis' brisk contribution, LSG managed to restrict RCB to 153, securing a convincing 28-run victory. The defeat left RCB fans and supporters exasperated, with many expressing their concerns over the team's consistent underperformance in pressure situations.

Also Read: Scary moment for Rohit Sharma as CRAZY FAN frightens ex-MI skipper; Rohit refuses to hug him

Advertisement

The ongoing struggles of RCB have prompted fans to question the team's strategies, player selections, and overall approach in the tournament. As the IPL 2024 season progresses, RCB will need to address these issues quickly to turn their fortunes around and regain the trust and confidence of their fans.