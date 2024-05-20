Advertisement

In a light-hearted moment after Match 70 of IPL 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) was called off without a ball being bowled, KKR's Shreyas Iyer provided some unexpected entertainment.

The match's washout meant the final positions of all ten franchises on the points table were decided, with KKR securing the top spot and Rajasthan Royals remaining in third place.

Shreyas Iyer's duck walk on cricket field

The match had initially been reduced to a seven-over-per-side affair after numerous delays, but the rain returned, dashing hopes of any play. The on-field umpires had no choice but to call both skippers to shake hands and officially abandon the game.

As the captains walked off, Shreyas Iyer injected some humor into the situation. With his hands moving playfully and a big smile on his face, he mimicked the iconic 'duck walk' often associated with Bollywood star Malaika Arora.

Shreyas Iyer's impromptu imitation of Malaika Arora's famous walk delighted fans and brought a moment of laughter.

RR vs KKR

Rajasthan Royals paid the price for their shoddy show during the business end as a washout of their final IPL league game against table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday pushed them to third place behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While KKR finished the league engagements on 20 points with nine wins and two more solitary points courtesy wash-outs, SRH (17 points) pipped RR (17 points) by virtue of better Net Run Rate (NRR). SRH finished with NRR of 0.414 compared to RR's 0.273.

KKR will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifier in Ahmedabad on Tuesday followed by the 'Eliminator' between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the same venue.

Rajasthan Royals would blame themselves for getting into a nice little rut after an incredible run during the first half of the tournament when they had won eight out of their nine games.

But their campaign lost a bit of steam towards the back end as they lost four games on trot and with no Jos Buttler for crunch games, facing a marauding RCB in a winner-takes-all match could be a very tough proposition.

On the other hand, SRH, a team that redefined power-hitting with optimum use of 'Impact Sub', had one of their best chases on Sunday, albeit on a track that once again resembled a highway in terms of its placid quotient. The chase of 215 against a depleted Punjab Kings with five balls to spare also bolstered their NRR just when it was needed.

(With PTI inputs)