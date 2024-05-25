'His strategies have been spot-on': Shreyas Iyer reveals how Gautam Gambhir helped KKR reach final

Advertisement

As the excitement mounts for the IPL 2024 final showdown between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR captain Shreyas Iyer took a moment to acknowledge the pivotal role of mentor Gautam Gambhir in the team's journey to the summit clash.

Also Read: 'Unfortunately, when you...': Sangakkara elaborates on RR's missteps in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 vs SRH

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer reveals how Gautam Gambhir helped KKR reach IPL 2024 final

In a recent interaction, Shreyas Iyer lauded Gautam Gambhir's astute understanding of the T20 format, hailing him as one of the sharpest minds in the game. Gambhir, a two-time IPL-winning captain with KKR, brings a wealth of experience and strategic acumen to the table, which has significantly bolstered KKR's campaign this season.

Advertisement

Reflecting on Gautam Gambhir's contributions, Shreyas Iyer emphasized the effectiveness of his strategies, describing them as "spot-on" in guiding the team's execution against opposition teams. The mentorship provided by Gambhir from the dugout has been instrumental in shaping KKR's gameplay and instilling confidence within the squad.

“About Gautam bhai, I feel he has got immense knowledge about how the game is played. He has won two titles previously with KKR, and his strategies have been spot-on in terms of what execution we have to make against the opposition. Hopefully, we keep continuing with the same momentum with his knowledge," Iyer said.

Advertisement

12 years apart - Same goal. Same dream. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/I9oDVY3v2c — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders)

Gautam Gambhir joined KKR as a mentor ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Earlier, he helped the Lucknow Super Giants reach the IPL playoffs twice in two seasons when he was the mentor of the franchise. One of the first decisions that Gambhir took after returning to KKR was to promote Sunil Narine back to the top of the batting order. His decision turned out to be a blessing for KKR as Narine was able to provide destructive starts for his side.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'It's the worst ball I have ever seen': Pietersen's reacts to Adin Markram's bowling mishap vs RR

With the IPL 2024 final on the horizon, Shreyas Iyer expressed optimism about maintaining the momentum fueled by Gautam Gambhir's invaluable insights. Despite facing challenges in the past six months, including the loss of his BCCI central contract due to his initial reluctance to play red-ball domestic cricket, Iyer's leadership has propelled KKR to the IPL 2024 final. Iyer had previously led Delhi Capitals to the IPL final in 2020.